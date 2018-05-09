© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Renacci Says He Can Beat Sherrod Brown in 'Trump State' Ohio

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 9, 2018 at 1:03 AM EDT
Photo of Jim Renacci's acceptance speech
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU public radio
Jim Renacci acknowledges Brown's position on trade aligns with President Trump's. But he calls that a small sliver of the issues that matter to Ohio.

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race this fall is expected to be one of the most expensive in the country and to have Donald Trump’s name all over it. As soon as Republican Congressman Jim Renacci was declared the winner of the GOP nomination last night, the battle against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown began.

Among the first to arrive for Renacci’s election night party were Mario Innocenzi and Mark Smith of Bikers for Trump. Renacci was the endorsed Trump candidate in the GOP primary race among five candidates. And when he took the stage to celebrate wining the GOP nomination, Renacci insisted Ohio is firmly in the president’s corner.

“Ohio is a Trump state, Ohio is going to move forward with the Trump agenda, and Ohio is going to get anybody that’ an obstacle, including Sen. Brown, out of the way.”

Renacci acknowledged Brown’s position is close to Trump’s on trade tariffs. But he said he’s a more reliable partner with the president.

“People want to say that he’s aligned himself, but Sherrod’s not been helpful at all with this administration. He didn’t vote for the tax cut and jobs plan, he’s not voting for nominations, he’s not voting for things that move the agenda forward.” 

Among those Renacci beat in Tuesday’s GOP primary is Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, who sued Renacci saying he falsely portrayed Gibbons as a liberal. Renacci says he believes they’ll unite now.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJim RenacciSherrod BrownElection 2018U.S. Senate
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze