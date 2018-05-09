© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio's Republicans Say They're Optimistic About November's Election

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 9, 2018 at 6:45 PM EDT
Mike DeWine
DeWine/Husted Campaign
Republican Gubernatorial Nominee and Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks on Facebook Live

The Ohio Republican Party is feeling confident going into November’s general election after all of its endorsed statewide candidates won by large margins, starting at the top of the ticket with Mike DeWine as their gubernatorial nominee. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the party has a plan to reach out to voters across the spectrum.

The Ohio Republican Party says, despite all the talk of the so-called “Blue Wave,” it’s actually the GOP that’s seeing the enthusiasm from voters.

Blaine Kelly, the party’s spokesperson, says they now plan to harness that enthusiasm to reach out to independents and what he calls disaffected Democrats. The brutal $10 million GOP primary was the most expensive in state history, but Kelly says Mary Taylor supporters will come around to support Mike DeWine.

“Families have disagreements, but at the end of the day you know we’re going to come together and we’re going to do what’s best for the state of Ohio, these voters are going to come home for Mike DeWine.”

Kelly points out that Republicans had a 20 percentlarger voter turnout than Democrats.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
