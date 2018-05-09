© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Gov. Kasich Delivers a Message to Both his Potential Successors

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 9, 2018 at 6:40 PM EDT
A photo of John Kasich
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN
/
NHPR
Gov. John Kasich endorsed Mary Taylor early on in primary race.

Gov. John Kasich had a message for both his fellow Republican and the Democrat who were winners in yesterday’s primary for governor. 

Kasich has less than eight months left in office, and said he’s concerned about two of his legacy acts.

“The sanctity, so to speak, of JobsOhio – you can go to the Alex Fishers and the people around the state and they will tell you how critical that operation is. And I feel very, very strongly about the issue of Medicaid expansion.”

Early on Kasich had endorsed Mary Taylor, who said she’d end Medicaid expansion but supported the public private entity JobsOhio. Republican winner Mike DeWine has said Medicaid expansion is unsustainable and he wants to redesign it.

Democrat Richard Cordray wants to keep it. But Cordray has been critical of the lack of transparency at JobsOhio, which DeWine supports, but has also said should be more transparent.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichMike DeWineMary TaylorRich CordrayJobsOhioElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler