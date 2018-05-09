© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Issues An Executive Order to Test Driverless Cars about the State

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 9, 2018 at 6:33 PM EDT
Kasich signing a paper
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News
Gov. John Kasich signs an executive order to allow testing driverless cars in Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order opening up any public road around the state for testing for driverless vehicles. 

The governor’s order permits autonomous vehicle testing on any public road, but companies must register with the state’s DriveOhio initiative. Communities may participate by signing up, too. Kasich says he’s talked to at least one mayor who’s excited and wants this to be a truly statewide effort.

“We’re not going to permit, by the way – at least as long as I’m here – communities to start blocking this, because then you create a hodge-podge, that is unworkable.”

The order also says operators must have valid licenses and be able to take control of vehicles if needed. Twenty-two other states have gone further and have enacted legislation on autonomous vehicles.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
