Canton Voters Pass Half-Percent Tax Increase, the First Since 1981

Voters in Canton passed the city’s first income-tax increase in nearly 40 years this week, and the half-percent increase will be used for primarily for safety and economic and neighborhood development.

The increase is expected to generate more than $11 million a year. Twenty percent of that will go toward the general fund, and 10 percent each will go into the capital fund and a neighborhood development fund. Mayor Tom Bernabei says the rest will be used for economic development.

“We’re looking at projects associated with one of our major employers, Aultman Hospital, that’s got a development project in the works. And we’re looking at downtown development to include the development of the Market Square or Centennial Square area in downtown Canton.”

Bernabei adds that the money will not go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, but says it could be used for related projects such as running a shuttle bus to downtown.