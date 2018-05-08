© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohioans Overwhelmingly Approve Congressional Redistricting Plan

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 8, 2018 at 10:17 PM EDT
happy_issue_1_supporters_-_credit_kasler.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
OPR
Activists from Common Cause Ohio, the League of Women Voters and other volunteers gather to celebrate news that Issue 1 passed.

Voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 1, which changes the way the state’s Congressional district map will be drawn in 2021 and beyond.

It sets up new rules on splitting counties and increasing minority party input.

Issue 1 keeps the Congressional map drawing power with state lawmakers – though Republican legislators drew the current map, considered among the most gerrymandered in the country.

catherine_turcer.jpg
Credit JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU
/
WKSU
Catherine Turcer is the Executive Director for Common Cause Ohio, one of the groups that worked with lawmakers to craft the Issue 1 redistricting plan.

But for the ideal outcome a new map has to get 50 percent minority party approval.

Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio gave credit to good government groups who’d worked on this issue for decades, and to state lawmakers who pushed for a deal earlier this year.

“We live in an incredibly polarized time. It’s so hard to come up with a compromise. And our legislature did it," says Turcer, "and so I’m just really happy.”

The process set up in Issue 1 takes effect after the 2020 census.

Government & PoliticsIssue 1Catherine TurcerCommon Cause OhioGerrymandering: Shading the LinesElection 2018
