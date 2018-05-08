Ohioans Overwhelmingly Approve Congressional Redistricting Plan

Voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 1, which changes the way the state’s Congressional district map will be drawn in 2021 and beyond.

It sets up new rules on splitting counties and increasing minority party input.

Issue 1 keeps the Congressional map drawing power with state lawmakers – though Republican legislators drew the current map, considered among the most gerrymandered in the country.

Catherine Turcer is the Executive Director for Common Cause Ohio, one of the groups that worked with lawmakers to craft the Issue 1 redistricting plan.

But for the ideal outcome a new map has to get 50 percent minority party approval.

Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio gave credit to good government groups who’d worked on this issue for decades, and to state lawmakers who pushed for a deal earlier this year.

“We live in an incredibly polarized time. It’s so hard to come up with a compromise. And our legislature did it," says Turcer, "and so I’m just really happy.”

The process set up in Issue 1 takes effect after the 2020 census.