Husted Says He Expects Moderate Voter Turnout

More than 260,000 Ohioans have already voted before today’s primary election day. What might that mean to the state’s chief elections officer?

Historically, turnout for primaries in Ohio is just under 30 percent. But in spite of several expensive high profile races, especially for governor, Secretary of State Jon Husted says he’s expecting moderate turnout.

“There were no significant spikes in any part of the state. It was a little bit better than 2014, but no reason to believe it would be as high as 2010.”

That year featured a competitive Democratic primary for US Senate but the candidates for governor ran unopposed. This year, more Democratic ballots were requested than Republican ones, and half of those returned came from northeast Ohio, the home region of four of the six major candidates for governor.