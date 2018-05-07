© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

What You Need to Know About Ohio's Primaries on Tuesday

Published May 7, 2018 at 10:23 PM EDT
photo of polling site
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU
A polling site in Hudson, ready for voters

Governor's Race
John Kasich is Ohio's governor. But he's term-limited, so  in November, voters will pick his successor. Tomorrow, voters will narrow down the race to each party's candidates, Democrat, Republican and Green. Here's who will be on the ballot: 

  • Mary Taylor (Republican)
  • Mike DeWine (Republican)
  • Dennis Kucinich (Democrat)
  • Larry E. Ealy (Democrat)
  • Joe Schiavoni (Democrat)
  • Bill O'Neill (Democrat)
  • Paul E. Ray (Democrat)
  • Richard Cordray (Democrat)
  • Constance Gadell-Newton (Green)

Senate Race
Democratic Sherrod Brown is one of two Ohio senators and is running for another six-year term. He is unopposed on the Democratic side, but he will eventually be running against one of the two Republican candidates on the ballot.

  • Sherrod Brown (Democrat)
  • Jim Renacci (Republican)
  • Mike Gibbons (Republican)

Ballot Issues
Voters will also have the chance to decide  issues. The key one is an Ohio constitutional amendment that would change how the state's congressional district lines are drawn.

Click the links below to find out more about the local ballot issues in your county:

Your Voting Location: 

Tags

Government & PoliticsCandidatesIssuesElection 2018
Related Content