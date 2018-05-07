What You Need to Know About Ohio's Primaries on Tuesday
Governor's Race
John Kasich is Ohio's governor. But he's term-limited, so in November, voters will pick his successor. Tomorrow, voters will narrow down the race to each party's candidates, Democrat, Republican and Green. Here's who will be on the ballot:
- Mary Taylor (Republican)
- Mike DeWine (Republican)
- Dennis Kucinich (Democrat)
- Larry E. Ealy (Democrat)
- Joe Schiavoni (Democrat)
- Bill O'Neill (Democrat)
- Paul E. Ray (Democrat)
- Richard Cordray (Democrat)
- Constance Gadell-Newton (Green)
Senate Race
Democratic Sherrod Brown is one of two Ohio senators and is running for another six-year term. He is unopposed on the Democratic side, but he will eventually be running against one of the two Republican candidates on the ballot.
- Sherrod Brown (Democrat)
- Jim Renacci (Republican)
- Mike Gibbons (Republican)
Ballot Issues
Voters will also have the chance to decide issues. The key one is an Ohio constitutional amendment that would change how the state's congressional district lines are drawn.
Click the links below to find out more about the local ballot issues in your county:
- Portage County
- Summit County
- Cuyahoga County
- Stark County
- Geauga County
- Trumbull County
- Ashtabula County
- Erie County
- Holmes County
- Lorain County
- Tuscarawas County
- Huron County
- Wayne County
- Medina County
- Columbiana County
