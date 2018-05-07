© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Tuesday is Primary Day in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 7, 2018 at 5:21 PM EDT
Photo of people voting
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Thousands of Ohioans are expected to go to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the primary for governor, U.S. Senator, Congress and state lawmakers as well as a plan to change the redistricting process – and there are nearly 500 local levies and other issues on the ballot.

More than 128,000 Ohioans have already voted early. If you didn't, you’ll have to take care of business at your local precinct. You can find that location on the secretary of state’s website or by calling your local board of elections.

You must bring ID - a valid driver’s license, state ID card, or utility bill, bank statement or government check. But it must be in your name and it must show your address. Student ID’s are not accepted. If you don’t have ID or it doesn’t match, you can still vote with a provisional ballot, which will be counted if a valid ID is shown at the board of elections within seven days.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Historically, turnout in primary elections has been less than 30 percent.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
