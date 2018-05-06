Trump Hosts Roundtable on Tax Cuts, Endorses Renacci for Senate

Over the weekend, President Trump made his second visit to Northeast Ohio in less than two months. While in Cleveland, he met with Republican donors, talked about tax cuts passed last year, and endorsed Republican Senate hopeful Jim Renacci.

President Trump spoke for nearly eight minutes on topics like unemployment and immigration before he brought up the sweeping tax cuts passed last December. The president cited the April jobs report released last week showing unemployment below 4 percent. But neither Trump nor Labor Secretary Alex Acosta spoke about last month’s lower-than-expected job growth.

Trump also used the occasion to endorse Republican Senate candidate Jim Renacci ahead of tomorrow’s primary.

“As I said, he’s been a fantastic congressman, and I really suspect you’re going to be an even more fantastic senator," Trump said. "We need your vote, we need your help. Go out and help Jim.”

Youngstown-based Sheely’s Furniture CEO Sherry Sheely spoke about bonuses and pay raises resulting from the tax cuts.

“In March of this year, we awarded all of our full-time employees a $1,000 bonus, and we gave all of our part-time employees a $500 bonus," Sheely said.

Renacci is hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown, who’s running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.