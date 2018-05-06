2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Democratic Governor Candidates Gear Up Days Before the Primary Election
The four major Democratic candidates running for governor in Tuesday’s primary are making their cases to voters in the last days of this campaign.
Former AG and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray, former Cleveland Mayor and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill all say they’ll be focusing on grass-roots campaigning.
Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the candidates will need to motivate their voters since the party didn’t endorse any of them.
“It’s up to them to get their vote out, and we are neutral there.”
Pepper says the party is focusing on getting the vote out to pass Issue 1, the Congressional redistricting plan.