Democratic Governor Candidates Gear Up Days Before the Primary Election

The four major Democratic candidates running for governor in Tuesday’s primary are making their cases to voters in the last days of this campaign.

Former AG and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray, former Cleveland Mayor and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill all say they’ll be focusing on grass-roots campaigning.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the candidates will need to motivate their voters since the party didn’t endorse any of them.

“It’s up to them to get their vote out, and we are neutral there.”

Pepper says the party is focusing on getting the vote out to pass Issue 1, the Congressional redistricting plan.