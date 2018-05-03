© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

With Presidents and Porn Stars, Who Has Time for Tax Policy?

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 3, 2018 at 5:51 PM EDT
a photo of voting signs with flags
BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY
The Baldwin Wallace poll found -- with less than a week before primary election day, many voters are still unsure who they want to be their gubernatorial candidates.

Ohio’s likely Democratic voters are having a tough time deciding who they want to run for governor. Here's more on what may be behind the large share of undecideds.

According to the new poll by Baldwin Wallace University, 41 percent of Ohio Democrats are unsure who they’ll pick for their gubernatorial candidate in Tuesday’s primary. Of those who have made up their minds, former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Rich Cordray is leading with 31 percent, followed by former Congressman Dennis Kucinich at 15. The other two candidates – state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill -- are in single digits.

'For whatever reason, human beings are more interested in a president paying off a porn star than subtleties in policy choices.'

Democratic State Rep. Dan Ramos of Lorain says he doesn’t think the undecideds are an indication of weakness in the field. Rather, he says, national politics is so absorbing these days, there’s not a lot of coverage of the more mundane things like tax policy.

“I don’t think it has anything negative to do with our candidates. I think it’s just that for whatever reason, human beings are more interested in a president paying off a porn star than subtleties in policy choices.”  

On the Republican side, the poll shows about half of likely voters plan to vote for Attorney General Mike DeWine for governor; 25 percent are picking Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and 25 percent haven’t made up their minds.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
