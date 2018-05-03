Republican Primary: The Trump Effect

The gubernatorial primary is the first election for statewide office since Ohio overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2016. That means we could soon learn a lot about Ohio’s Republican voters and the real impact Trump has had on Ohio politics.

Mary Taylor and Mike DeWine have both invoked President Donald Trump’s name in their ads playing around Ohio.

DeWine has said he supports Trump’s border wall and travel ban.

“Only Mike DeWine is fighting for President Trump’s travel ban that will keep us safe," DeWine's ad claims.

Taylor is trying to position herself as the more-staunch conservative choice for so-called Trump voters.

“D.C. DeWine, too liberal for too long,” Taylor's ad said.

Trump is still popular among Republican voters in Ohio -- more so than GOP Gov. John Kasich. But his approval rating has been slipping overall in the state.