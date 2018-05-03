© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Latest Baldwin Wallace Poll Shows Democrats Continue Having a Tough Time Making Up Their Minds

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 3, 2018 at 12:45 PM EDT
Photo of Rich Cordray
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU public radio
Rich Cordray has a 2-1 lead over Dennis Kucinich, but 41 percent of the likely Democratic primary voters say they still haven't made up their mind

Less than a week before Election Day, four in 10 Democratic voters remain uncertain who they want to be their nominee for governor. Here's more on the latest Baldwin Wallace poll on the statewide primary election.

Photo of Dennis Kucinich
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio
/
WKSU public radio
Kucinich, the former Cleveland mayor and congressman, was a late entry and has attacked Cordray on his stance on guns. Cordray has raised questions about Kucinich's ties to Syrian President Assad.

The poll shows nearly a third of likely Democratic primary voters think Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should be their nominee. Fifteen percent pick former Congressman Dennis Kucinich.

But 41 percent of the Democrats say just aren’t sure. Voters like Dan Giles of Marion, who thinks Cordray has a better chance of winning in November.

“But Kucinich has a lot of good things to say and I think he’s got a good heart and he’s always fought the fight. But then Cordray has done a lot for the country and the people of Ohio.”

Among Democrats, the two other candidates, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, share just 13 percent. Republicans are far more certain of where their votes will go on Tuesday: About half support Attorney General Mike DeWine, 25 percent support Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and 25 percent are up in the air.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
