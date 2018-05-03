Latest Baldwin Wallace Poll Shows Democrats Continue Having a Tough Time Making Up Their Minds

Less than a week before Election Day, four in 10 Democratic voters remain uncertain who they want to be their nominee for governor. Here's more on the latest Baldwin Wallace poll on the statewide primary election.

Kucinich, the former Cleveland mayor and congressman, was a late entry and has attacked Cordray on his stance on guns. Cordray has raised questions about Kucinich's ties to Syrian President Assad.

The poll shows nearly a third of likely Democratic primary voters think Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should be their nominee. Fifteen percent pick former Congressman Dennis Kucinich.

But 41 percent of the Democrats say just aren’t sure. Voters like Dan Giles of Marion, who thinks Cordray has a better chance of winning in November.

“But Kucinich has a lot of good things to say and I think he’s got a good heart and he’s always fought the fight. But then Cordray has done a lot for the country and the people of Ohio.”

Among Democrats, the two other candidates, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, share just 13 percent. Republicans are far more certain of where their votes will go on Tuesday: About half support Attorney General Mike DeWine, 25 percent support Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and 25 percent are up in the air.