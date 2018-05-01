© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Voters Are Eclipsing 2014 in Early Primary Voters, with Democrats Outpacing Republicans

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 1, 2018 at 6:29 PM EDT
A photo of voting machines.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Franklin County Board of Elections prepares voting machines for Election Day.

We’re less than a week from Election Day, and Ohio voters are on pace for a bigger turnout than the May primary in 2014. 

More than 128,000 people have cast ballots already, and Secretary of State Jon Husted says there are still more than 90,000 absentee ballots that were requested but have yet to be sent back. This outpaces the 2014 primary, when nearly 183,000 ballots were requested.

There were no major statewide races in that primary.        

Turnout in gubernatorial years usually lags presidential years, and this is not expected to be an exception.  But every statewide executive office is up for election and all the incumbents are term-limited.  Four Democrats are running for governor, as are two Republicans. Two Congressional races have open seats, and Issue 1, congressional redistricting reform is one the ballot statewide.

So far, more Democrats than Republicans in Ohio have both requested and cast for ballots. Democrats lave requested more than 115,000 ballots compared to 91,000 Republican ballots. The return rate for both parties is around 58 percent.

Click here for a link to the county-by-county breakdowns of early ballots requested and cast -- in person and by mail.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content