DeWine Supporter Says a $3 Million Loan to Taylor Was an Illegal Contribution

With a week to go before the primary election, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million loan to the campaign of DeWine’s opponent was an illegal contribution.

State Rep. Mike Duffey of Worthington says in his complaint to the Ohio Elections Commission that a $3 million loan repayment to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s husband, developer Donzell Taylor, is a problem, since Taylor had previously reported a $3 million personal loan in January.

Candidates can loan themselves money, but if the money comes from other sources, it’s considered a contribution and subject to a limit of just under $13,000.

Taylor’s campaign says the loans were proper under Ohio law, and her spokesman calls the complaint an “amateur hour attack” and says, “This is just the latest example of the DeWine camp trying to muddy the waters so Ohio voters won’t be focused on his pathetic, liberal record.”