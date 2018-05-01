© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

DeWine Supporter Says a $3 Million Loan to Taylor Was an Illegal Contribution

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 1, 2018 at 1:23 AM EDT
Mike DeWine
ANNIE WU
/
WCPN

With a week to go before the primary  election, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million loan to the campaign of DeWine’s opponent was an illegal contribution. 

State Rep. Mike Duffey of Worthington says in his complaint to the Ohio Elections Commission that a $3 million loan repayment to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s husband, developer Donzell Taylor, is a problem, since Taylor had previously reported a $3 million personal loan in January.

Candidates can loan themselves money, but if the money comes from other sources, it’s considered a contribution and subject to a limit of just under $13,000.

Taylor’s campaign says the loans were proper under Ohio law, and her spokesman calls the complaint an “amateur hour attack” and says, “This is just the latest example of the DeWine camp trying to muddy the waters so Ohio voters won’t be focused on his pathetic, liberal record.”

