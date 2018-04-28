Ohio Anti-Abortion Lawmaker's Bill Would Mandate Schools Teach Fetal Development

A new bill would require health classes in Ohio cover fetal development and offer students information on where they can find prenatal care. But it doesn’t include other related information.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani’s “Unborn Child Development Education Act” would require high school students to be taught about development of fetuses, "including what happens when the unborn child is in the womb and what happens during an abortion," Antani says.

Jaime Miracle with NARAL ProChoice Ohio says the state, which has a policy of promoting abstinence in school health classes, should be teaching comprehensive sex education instead.

“In fact, they are so scared to create sex education standards that we don’t even have health education standards.”

Antani acknowledges birth control is not part of his mandate.

"This bill is simply about what happens with the unborn child, not about any of that," Antani says.