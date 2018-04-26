2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Candidates for Governor File Financial Fundraising Reports
The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have filed their final fundraising reports before the May primary. And Republican Mike DeWine is far out in front.
Republican Mike DeWine raised $1.7 million, with Democrat Richard Cordray right behind at $1.4 million. Both spent more than they raised since January, as did Republican Mary Taylor, who brought in just over $410,000.
Democrats Dennis Kucinich, Joe Schiavoni and Bill O’Neill all raised far less than a million dollars.
As for cash on hand, DeWine has $7.4 million, more than three times Taylor’s total. Cordray has $1.6 million in the bank. And Taylor and her running mate Nathan Estruth have loaned their campaign more than $3 million.