Government & Politics

Brown Says the VA Debacle Has Hurt Vets

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 26, 2018 at 5:55 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says the Trump administration cost the VA and veterans valuable time through the firing of former VA Secretary David Shulkin and botched attempt to name his replacement, Dr. Ronny Jackson.  

“It’s leaderless now, there’s a morale problem. There is anxiety in the work force. Veterans don’t know what’s going to happen. There are 9 million veterans affected and government’s got to do its job here. The White House has to do its job and the Senate has to do its job.”

Brown, a Democrat, sits on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. Before Jackson withdrew his nomination, Brown had planned to push him on GOP efforts to privatize veterans’ heathcare and Jackson’s lack of experience running an agency.

Jackson, who has been White House physician for Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump, withdrew his nomination this morning amid a flurry of allegations of personal misconduct.  Brown acknowledged the Obama administration may have missed important clues about Jackson’s fitness.

Tags

Government & Politicsronny jacksonU.S. Secretary of Veterans AffairsSherrod BrownveteransDepartment of Veterans Affairs
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
