Government & Politics

After the Session with Banking Lobbyists, Sen. Brown Wants More on Mulvaney's Other Meetings

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 26, 2018 at 5:46 PM EDT
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown was a critic of Mick Mulvaney even before President Trump made him interim head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This week -- after Mulvaney advised bankers on how to lobby to cut the funding stream for the agency -- Brown added a call for Mulvaney’s resignation. Now, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, Brown is pushing to learn who else Mulvaney has been meeting with.

Brown is circulating a letter in the Senate that demands Mulvaney release his calendar to show who he’s been meeting with since he succeeded Ohio’s Richard Cordray as head of the consumer bureau.

“I want to know what he’s done when he’s not in the light of day. We know what he did in front of the bankers. What does he do in his daily schedule behind closed doors in his office to shill for the banking industry, the rich and the powerful.”

Brown is referring to a speech Mulvaney gave to about 1,300 bankers advising the lobbyists to contribute to congressional campaigns so the bureau’s activity will be curtailed. Mulvaney also announced further moves to limit the bureau’s operations, including reducing the public’s access to its database of consumer complaints.

Brown acknowledged no Republicans have yet signed his letter.

