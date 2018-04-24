© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Dettelbach Blasts Yost After ECOT Whistleblower Comes Forward

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 24, 2018 at 6:30 PM EDT
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
ECOT's head, Bill Lager, has been a major political donor, and Dettelbach also questions if that has influenced the path of the investigation.

Former U.S. attorney Steve Dettelbach, who’s running for Ohio attorney general, is accusing his likely Republican opponent of mishandling a whistleblower’s complaint about the state’s largest online charter school.

In a call with reporters, Dettelbach implied Auditor Dave Yost is a bookkeeper who doesn’t understand or appreciate what a delay in turning evidence of fraud over to prosecutors can mean.

“It is a massive fraud case and it should immediately have been taken out of the audit queue and sent over to criminal investigators who can handle it. And I am worried that evidence, witnesses and money has dissipated and disappeared in this time.”

The whistleblower – who worked for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow -- told the Associated Press he had notified Yost last year that the school had used software to report phony attendance numbers. Yost’s office responded that Dettelbach doesn’t know the important facts of this case and is rushing to judgment.

The school closed earlier this year.

Tags

Government & PoliticsECOTElectronic Classroom Of TomorrwSteve DettelbachDave Yostattendance audit
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content