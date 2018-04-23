Kasich Signs Executive Order to Investigate Issues in Criminal Background Check system

Gov. John Kasich is taking his message for tougher gun control to the county level. A new executive order urges clerks of courts and other agencies to do a better job entering criminal information into the background check system. Kasich says too many criminals are slipping through the cracks.

Kasich points out there have been several mass shootings in which a person was supposed to be banned from buying a gun, but their information was never put into the national database for background checks.

Kasich is ordering a coalition of state agencies to find out which counties aren’t complying and why.

“If they do not comply then we’re going to figure out what we can do to be more punitive," Kasich says. "I’d rather start off with encouragement rather than punitive we’ll see how it goes.”

The group, Ohio Gun Owners, which calls itself Ohio's only no-compromise gun group, says this is just another step in Kasich’s political game to jumpstart his gun-control legislation.