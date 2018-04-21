Stow Mayor Says Her Resignation Has Nothing to Do With Dispute With Councilmember

Stow Mayor Sara Kline is stepping down from her position after six years.

She had filed a police report last month in a dispute with a councilman, but says that has nothing to do with her resignation.

Kline has accepted a position in Cuyahoga Falls as the superintendent of Parks and Recreation.

“I think that the parks system is one of the ways that people directly interact with their local governments, whether it’s a walk through a nature trail, or playing tennis on the tennis court, or through one of the programs or someone attending something at the senior center. It’s really a tangible way that local government touches people’s lives and can improve people’s lives.”

The move is effective May 13. Stow City Council will work on finding a replacement.