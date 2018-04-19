© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman says Pompeo is Eminently Qualified; Brown Needs Convincing

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 19, 2018 at 5:22 PM EDT
Pompeo CIA confirmation hearing
CSPAN
Ohio's senators also split over Pompeo when he was President Trump's nominee for COA director a year ago.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote Monday on President Trump’s nomination for secretary of state.  Mike Pompeo has the support of one of Ohio’s senators, but not yet the other.

Sen. Rob Portman sits on the Foreign Relations Committee and told Fox News Pompeo deserves the job.

“The president had the right to have his people in place, and particularly in regard to secretary of state. The question is whether you’re qualified, and Mike Pompeo is eminently qualified.”

But, with at least one other Republican on the committee opposed, the nomination could go to a full Senate vote with a negative recommendation. Ohio’s other senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, says he has reservations.

“I’m very concerned about his attitude towards religions not his own, towards human rights. I’m concerned that he would be the face of our foreign policy around the world. I’m not committed yet; I lean to vote against him; I want to learn more.”

Brown says he’s also concerned about the hawkish voices of Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, who will have President Trump’s ear. 

Government & Politics
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze