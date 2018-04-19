© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio AG Rejects Petition to Legalize Marijuana

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 19, 2018 at 10:41 PM EDT
A photo of the petition with an X over it.
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The petition was rejected by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.";

A petition submitted by backers of a ballot issue to legalize marijuana in Ohio has been rejected. 

The Ohio attorney general’s office has rejected the language submitted by a group calling itself Ohio Families for Change. Its “Marijuana Rights and Regulations Amendment” would leave the state’s medical marijuana program intact, and would allow the drug to be regulated for recreational use much like alcohol.

The AG says the amendment's wording doesn’t match the language on the petitions that would need to be signed to get the amendment to the ballot. Now it’s up to the group to submit new language if it wants to try again.

But it would be a challenge for this group to get the more than 300,000 valid signatures needed by July in order to put the measure on the ballot this fall.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
