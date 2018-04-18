© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Says Ohio’s Death Penalty Passes Constitutional Test

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 18, 2018 at 7:13 PM EDT
Ohio Supreme Court
WOSU
Ohio's Supreme Court rules the death penalty as constitutional.

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Ohio’s death penalty law.
 

 
Attorneys for 54-year old Maurice Mason claimed that since the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Florida’s death penalty because it gave execution sentencing power to judges and not juries, Ohio’s law is also unconstitutional. In Ohio, judges impose the actual sentence.  But, as Marion County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Collins told the Ohio Supreme Court in January, state law says a judge can only sentence someone to death on a jury’s recommendation.
“It’s just, it’s proper, and it is constitutional.”
The court unanimously sided with the state, saying the judge’s authority comes directly from the jury’s verdict. Mason’s death sentence for raping and killing Robin Dennis in Marion in 1993 was overturned by a federal court – he’s awaiting a new sentencing hearing.
 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
