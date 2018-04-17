© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Rosenberger's Resignation Has People Lining Up for the Ohio House Speaker's Job

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 17, 2018 at 1:03 AM EDT
Photos of Rep. Ryan Smith and Rep. Larry Householder
OHIO HOUSE

The sudden resignation of Speaker Cliff Rosenberger – after reports the FBI is looking into his travel records – has left the top leadership role in the Ohio House up for grabs and those who would like the job are lining up.

Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring has said the 65-member Republican caucus is still discussing when a vote will be held for a new speaker, who would serve through the end of this year. But House Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Smith says when it happens, he’s ready.

“I think if there’s a speaker’s election in the near future, I’m confident I have the votes," Smith says.

Smith and former speaker Larry Householder have been angling to hold the position next year, since it would be open because Rosenberger was term limited. Smith and Householder are both up for re-election but considered likely to win. Among the representatives who won’t be coming back but are said to be interested in the short-term speaker’s job is Dorothy Pelanda, but she won’t talk about it.

“No comment at this time," Pelanda says.

Calls to Householder were not returned.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
