Portman Maintains a Bill Protecting Mueller's Investigation Could be Unconstitutional

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is doubling down on his doubts about a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

Portman says that his understanding of the bill — which would prevent President Trump from firing Mueller unless it went through a three-judge panel — could be unconstitutional.

Despite his opposition to the bill, he maintains he supports Mueller finishing his investigation.

“I do think that Mueller ought to be able to continue this investigation; as you know I’ve been consistent on that from the start. I think that we’ve got to let him get to the bottom of this and follow the facts where they lead, and I think it would be a big mistake for the president to fire Mueller.”

Portman says that he is open to considering the bill, provided that he can get clarification on its constitutionality.