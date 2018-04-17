© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman Maintains a Bill Protecting Mueller's Investigation Could be Unconstitutional

Published April 17, 2018 at 10:38 PM EDT
a photo of Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Senator Rob Portman has doubts about the constitutionality of bills that would prevent President Trump from firing Robert Mueller.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is doubling down on his doubts about a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

Portman says that his understanding of the bill — which would prevent President Trump from firing Mueller unless it went through a three-judge panel — could be unconstitutional.

Despite his opposition to the bill, he maintains he supports Mueller finishing his investigation.

“I do think that Mueller ought to be able to continue this investigation; as you know I’ve been consistent on that from the start. I think that we’ve got to let him get to the bottom of this and follow the facts where they lead, and I think it would be a big mistake for the president to fire Mueller.”

Portman says that he is open to considering the bill, provided that he can get clarification on its constitutionality.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSenator Rob PortmanRobert MuellerRussian interferenceDonald Trump
Related Content