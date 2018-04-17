© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Another Candidate Wants to Take Over From Former Ohio House Speaker Rosenberger

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 17, 2018 at 10:32 PM EDT
A headshot of Rep. Andy Thompson of Marietta, in the running for House Speaker.
OHIO HOUSE
Rep. Andy Thompson of Marietta is in the running for House Speaker.

Another state representative has confirmed he’s interested in the job of speaker of the Ohio House, now that Cliff Rosenberger has resigned following reports that the FBI is questioning his travel with lobbyists connected to payday lending. 

Republican Rep. Andy Thompson of Marietta says he has a lot he’d like to see the House do in the next few months. He says since he’s term limited, he’s uniquely positioned to step into the short-term speaker’s role through the end of the year.

“The people I admire – the George Washingtons of the world, who aren’t trying to accumulate power, they’re just trying to get a good outcome. So hopefully if I could play that role I’d be glad to.”

The behind the scenes battle between House Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Smith and former Speaker Larry Householder to take over  next year has become increasingly public and nasty. Smith has said he has the support of a majority of the caucus to be speaker now if a vote were called soon. Householder has had no public comment.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAndy ThompsonRep. Ryan SmithLarry HouseholderCliff RosenbergerHouse Speaker
Related Content