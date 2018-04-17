A Week into Early Voting, More Ohioans Request Ballots but Fewer File So Far

Ohio voters are a week into early voting for the May primary. They're deciding hundreds of local issues, a major statewide issue on how Congressional maps are drawn and the party candidates for five major statewide offices.

Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Jon Husted, urges people to vote while acknowledging that there’s usually low turnout in primaries – on average, under 30 percent.

“But there have been 140 elections over the course of the last four years that have been decided by one vote or tied, and so one vote really can make the difference and make sure that your voice is heard," Husted said.

Husted, who’s Mike DeWine’s running mate in the Republican primary for governor, says more than 116,000 absentee ballots have been requested and more than 11,000 people have cast their votes. That’s 10 percent more requested ballots than at this point before the primary four years ago. About 50 percent more Democratic ballots have been requested than Republican ballots.

So far, fewer people have actually case those ballots then at this point four years ago.