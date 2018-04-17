© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

A Week into Early Voting, More Ohioans Request Ballots but Fewer File So Far

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 17, 2018 at 10:26 PM EDT
A photo of Secretary of State Jon Husted (R-Ohio) casting an early in-person absentee ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections early voting center.
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Secretary of State Jon Husted (R-Ohio) casting an early in-person absentee ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections early voting center.

Ohio voters are a week into early voting for the May primary. They're deciding hundreds of local issues, a major statewide issue on how Congressional maps are drawn and the party candidates for five major statewide offices. 

Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Jon Husted, urges people to vote while acknowledging that there’s usually low turnout in primaries – on average, under 30 percent.

“But there have been 140 elections over the course of the last four years that have been decided by one vote or tied, and so one vote really can make the difference and make sure that your voice is heard," Husted said.

Husted, who’s Mike DeWine’s running mate in the Republican primary for governor, says more than 116,000 absentee ballots have been requested and more than 11,000 people have cast their votes. That’s 10 percent more requested ballots than at this point before the primary four years ago.  About 50 percent more Democratic ballots have been requested than Republican ballots.

So far, fewer people have actually case those ballots then at this point four years ago.

Government & PoliticsEarly votingJon HustedElection 2018Ohio primary
