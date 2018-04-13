© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Speaker Moves Up Resignation, Effective Immediately

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 13, 2018 at 10:48 AM EDT
Rep. Cliff Rosenberger
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's resignation is now effective immediately. Rosenberger had previously announced he would stay on the job until May 1. Rosenberger is still maintaining his innocence in the face of an FBI inquiry.

The FBI is said to be interested in Rosenberger’s international travel last year with some lobbyists connected to payday lending. 

Rosenberger has said he believes his actions have been ethical and lawful. He didn’t attend session on Wednesday, the same day a committee vote on a compromise bill to crack down on payday lending was halted.  

Pressure was mounting among Republicans for him to leave right away. A spokesman for House leadership said in a statement that now that Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring has assessed the office’s responsibilities and who has the decision-making authority, Schuring felt it was in the best interest of the House that Rosenberger resign immediately.

