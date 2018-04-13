DeWine/Taylor Ad War is Heating Up

With a little over three weeks till the primary, the Republican candidates for governor and their supporters are spending millions on advertising. The ad war is heating up, with lawyers now getting involved.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s campaign has just released a new ad, building on this commercial from last month.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebxcgCxDE3E

In both she ties Attorney General Mike DeWine’s voting records when he was in the US Senate with those of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“DeWine has supported tax-payer funded benefits for illegals, even giving them Ohio driver’s licenses.”

DeWine’s lawyer has fired back at this ad, sending cease-and-desist letters to TV stations airing it. A spokesman says Taylor has lied about her positions on issues and about Dewine’s – and that these particular lines are also false, along with another claim in the ad that DeWine supported so-called sanctuary cities.