Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

DeWine/Taylor Ad War is Heating Up

Karen Kasler
Published April 13, 2018 at 4:15 PM EDT
With a little over three weeks till the primary, the Republican candidates for governor and their supporters are spending millions on advertising. The ad war is heating up, with lawyers now getting involved.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s campaign has just released a new ad, building on this commercial from last month.

In both she ties Attorney General Mike DeWine’s voting records when he was in the US Senate with those of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“DeWine has supported tax-payer funded benefits for illegals, even giving them Ohio driver’s licenses.”

DeWine’s lawyer has fired back at this ad, sending cease-and-desist letters to TV stations airing it. A spokesman says Taylor has lied about her positions on issues and about Dewine’s – and that these particular lines are also false, along with another claim in the ad that DeWine supported so-called sanctuary cities.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
