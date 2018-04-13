© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democrat Richard Cordray Gains Support From U.S. Sen. Warren in Ohio Gubernatorial Race

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 13, 2018 at 8:37 PM EDT
Photo of Elizabeth Warren, Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray got a boost today from Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren — who many progressives idolize and many conservatives demonize. 

Warren appeared with Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which she created under President Obama. She told the crowd at the Newport Theater near Ohio State University that Cordray is on the side of students and hard-working Ohioans.

“Wall Street banks hate everything that Rich stands for and they will stop at nothing to prevent him from becoming your next governor," Warren says. "But they have underestimated one unshakable truth. They’ve got money and they’ve got power, but there’s a whole lot more of us than there is of them.”

Other Democratic gubernatorial candidates are also having high profile people come in to help them campaign before the May 8 primary.

