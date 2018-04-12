© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Payday Lender Opponents Speak Out Against Bill Delay

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 12, 2018 at 6:10 PM EDT
A photo of Carl Ruby, pastor at the Central Christian Church in Springfield and leader of the Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform.
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Carl Ruby, pastor at the Central Christian Church in Springfield and leader of the Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform.

An anti-payday lender group is crying foul after a bill to reform the industry was once again delayed in committee. The coalition says the hesitation from lawmakers only intensifies their drive to put the issue on the November ballot. 

Carl Ruby with Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform has been following the bipartisan bill for more than a year, and thought a compromise would go forward this week. But he says the reason the bill to regulate the interest rates and fees of payday lenders didn’t move is because the industry has a tight grip on lawmakers.

“Every day that there’s a delay heightens the urgency of getting the ballot…initiative on the ballot so voters can have their say. Every day is a motivation in that process," Ruby said.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned this week as sources suggested a trip to London with title lending industry lobbyists last year was of interest to the FBI.

Ruby says he has no doubt Rosenberger was too cozy with payday lending lobbyists.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
