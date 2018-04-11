© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Cracking Down on Misleading Telemarketers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 11, 2018 at 2:15 PM EDT
rep_keith_faber_at_mic__sen._dave_burke__left__and_rep._jonathan_dever__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sen. Dave Burke (left), Rep Keith Faber (center) and Rep. Jonathan Dever (right) discuss new telemarketing bill

State lawmakers want to crack down on what’s known as “spoofing” – the practice often used by telemarketers to mislead a recipient into thinking they are answering a call from someone they know.

  Senator Dave Burke is also a pharmacist who owns a drug store in Marysville.

“My cell number is on the front of the door for after hours emergency service.”

But lately, he says his cell has been getting calls, not from customers, but from telemarketers who use the local zip code or even identity of customers to entice him to answer.

“And I won’t even tell you how difficult it is to try to respond to constituents.”

The bill he’ll sponsor in the Senate is also being sponsored by Rep. Keith Faber in the House. The national “do not call” list has civil penalties and is largely unenforceable, but Faber says this bill is different.

“This provides criminal penalties. It makes this a crime of identity theft.”

Backers of the bill say technology can determine whether calls are being spoofed and who is doing the spoofing.

Government & PoliticstelemarketersSenator Dave BurkeKeith Faberidentity theftHouse Billspoofing
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
