Cuyahoga County Executive Delivers 2018 State of the County Address

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish delivered his state of the county address Wednesday in Cleveland. Budish mentioned that the county is considering legislation to prevent housing discrimination.





During the question and answer section after his City Club speech, an audience member asked about the housing choice voucher program, also known as Section 8, and when it would be reopened for new applications. An independent agency, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, oversees the vouchers, but Budish replied that the county is considering ways to prevent discrimination in the federal rent subsidy program:



“That will make sure that people who have vouchers, that have those needs will be able to get housing as needed.”



Landlords aren’t required to accept the vouchers, which guarantee direct rent payment from the federal government. According to a report from the nonprofit advocacy group The Fair Housing Center, about 90 percent of voucher holders in the county are black. Budish did not offer the specific measures under consideration to prevent discrimination, but said the county has been looking at new rules for a while.



