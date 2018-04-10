FBI Raises Questions about Ohio House Speaker's Trip to London

Lawmakers are returning to Columbus after spring break amid mounting questions about the House Speaker and an FBI inquiry into activities he may be involved in.

The nature of the FBI inquiry is still unspecified, but sources suggest that Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s international travel last year may have raised eyebrows – including a trip to London along with two lobbyists from the title lending industry, which has an interest in legislation that would put strict interest rate caps on payday lenders.

That legislation is set for a hearing on Wednesday.

Rosenberger has hired a lawyer in response to learning of the inquiry, but says he hasn’t been told he’s under investigation.

A spokesman for Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine has confirmed that the AG told Rosenberger in a conversation Friday that he should step down if the allegations are true.

The spokesman says Rosenberger denied the allegations.