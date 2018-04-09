© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Despite Strong Bipartisan Support, ACLU Will Not Back Issue 1

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 9, 2018 at 4:37 PM EDT
Photo of ACLU's Mike Brickner
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from organizations and officials. But there’s one major group that isn’t going to back Issue 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio’s Mike Brickner says his group will not endorse it because it won’t prevent gerrymandering on Ohio’s Congressional map.

“It allows the process to devolve into just a single party voting and only getting one party’s approval of the maps," Brickner says. 

Brickner says the organization did back the state House and Senate redistricting reform measure in 2015 because it made it harder for the party in power to draw districts that favor the majority over the minority. But Brickner says his group will not oppose Issue 1 either because if it passes, it would make some improvements to the line drawing process.

Tags

Government & PoliticsACLUIssue 1Mike Bricknercongressional redistrictinggerrymandering
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
