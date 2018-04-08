© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Weighs In on Sending National Guard to Mexican Border

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 8, 2018 at 4:18 PM EDT
John Kasich
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News
Kasich says he'll comply if Trump orders Ohio's National Guard to Mexico.

President Trump is saying he’ll order National Guard troops be sent to the border with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S. But some governors say they will not follow those orders. So where does Gov. John Kasich stand on the matter? 

Make no mistake. Kasich does not agree with President Trump on many issues. But he says if Trump asks for Ohio National Guard troops, he’ll comply.

“You know, we have apparently done that before. We sent an engineering group down, I’m told, at a request. So it makes sense. He’s the president and if he says there’s a reason to go there, I wouldn’t see any reason why we wouldn’t accommodate him. We’ll have to see.”

The public information officer for the Ohio Adjutant General’s department, Stephanie Beougher, says the office doesn’t have a request to provide support for the mission border at this time.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
