Cuyahoga County juvenile court announces new training and services

The head judge of the Cuyahoga County juvenile court is announcing new training and services after incarcerated young people vandalized a unit in the detention center in January.

Administrative Judge Kristin Sweeney says the court has hired 10 new detention officers, and will set up a training academy through Cuyahoga Community College.

Sweeney says the court will hire a new director to change the workforce culture.

"So that they do feel that they have the techniques to bring safety and order to the place, and that there is a culture of professionalism down there," Sweeney said.

Sweeney says Applewood Centers, a local service agency, will provide mental health workers for the young people in the detention center. And she says the court will expand programs to divert juveniles to foster care or other social service assistance rather than detention.

A court spokesperson says a staff disciplinary investigation is underway in connection with the January vandalism, but there's no resolution yet.