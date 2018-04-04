© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Statehouse Features Rev. Joel King in Its Commemoration of MLK's Assassination

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 4, 2018 at 6:16 PM EDT
A photo at the Lorraine Motel/National Civil Rights Museum that shows a wreath designation where MLK was approximately standing when he was shot.
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
At the Lorraine Motel/National Civil Rights Museum, the wreath on the balcony designates approximately where King was standing when he was shot.

Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, where he’d gone for a march to support striking sanitation workers. Events were held around the country to remember King, including at the Ohio Statehouse.  That event featured Rev. Joel King of Gahanna. He had this advice for people who want to honor his cousin and civil rights leader:

“Read the whole speech and why he went to Memphis and what he challenged us to do as a nation and as a people – to put our money in our own banks, to do our own thing. And then love everybody and respect everybody, because we’re going to need everybody.”

Ohio was among the first states to honor King with a statewide commemoration of his birthday in January.

Government & PoliticsMartin Luther King Jr.Black HistoryRev. Joel L. King Jr.Martin Luther King assassination
