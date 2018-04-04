ODOT Kicks Off Hundreds Of Road Projects Statewide

Spring has arrived, though it may not feel like it – and constructions crews are rolling out all around Ohio to begin nearly a thousand road improvement projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation is touting this as a big year to improve connectivity. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

ODOT officials are gathered in a large, open garage standing next to presentations that explain the elaborate construction projects they’re working on, like a big budget science fair.

ODOT Director Jerry Wray says these projects, which total $2.3 billion, will make Ohio’s roads safer, less congested and help connect people.

“That transportation system is the lifeblood of the community and if we do our job well we improve everybody’s quality of life.”

Projects around the state include the Opportunity Corridor on Cleveland’s east side, smart lanes in Columbus and improvements on I-75 in Cincinnati, Findlay and Toledo.

Wray says he understands the inconvenience but urges drivers to go slow when crews are at work.