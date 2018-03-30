President Donald Trump Talks Infrastructure and More in a Campaign-Style Visit to NE Ohio

The president 's visit to Richfield was billed as a presentation of his infrastructure revitalization plan. But it was also a kind of campaign stop.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Nick DiGeronimo says the nation needs a good infrastructure program.

The president’s opening to the audience of construction workers and trade union members was campaign-like.

“Remember, you can’t win unless you win the State of Ohio, right? (applause)…you can’t…(applause)."

And he described how his $1.5 trillion infrastructure initiative would help them -- Ohio and workers nationwide. That seemed to be what many in the audience wanted to hear.

Nick DiGeronimo and his brother are contractors.

“We have not had a good infrastructure plan for many years.”

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Stan Brubaker from Miamisburg, Ohio

Stan Brubaker is in a job development program.

“I’m a part of this apprenticeship program. And I think it’s great that he’s coming here to our place. “

They and the rest of the invitee-only crowd of supporters cheered early and often as the president talked about successes he believes he’s already had, and those he believes are on the way.