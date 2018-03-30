© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Boasts of a Recovered Budget and Community Investment

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 30, 2018 at 3:15 PM EDT
Photo of Kasich signing the budget
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Kasich says the budget has important money for community projects.

Gov. John Kasich has signed a $2.6 billion capital budget, which covers state spending on infrastructure, colleges and universities, and community projects for the coming two years. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Kasich says this capital budget provides needed money for roads, bridges, schools and the opioid crisis. He says this budget is fiscally solid and the state is better off than when he took the helm in 2011.

“We were a fiscal wreck. A fiscal wreck. We were $8 billion in the hole.”

Many Democrats dispute that number.

Kasich’s first capital budget didn’t include money for community projects. But this one includes $150 million for local projects, along with funding for a state park in southeastern Ohio, improvements to Lake Erie, and a new mental health hospital in Columbus.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichOhio capital budgetOhio budgetJesse Owens park
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content