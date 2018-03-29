© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democratic AG Candidate's Proposal Includes Making It Easier for Ohioans to Spot Corruption

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 29, 2018 at 10:34 PM EDT
Photo of Steve Dettlebach
TWITTER

The Democratic candidate for attorney general is rolling out a new slate of proposals to crack down on what he sees as corruption in state government. The plan includes an easy way for everyday Ohioans to be government watchdogs.

Former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach, who’s running for attorney general, says the Ohio Statehouse is operating on a broken system where groups with strong lobbying power get special treatment.

“People are now at the point where the culture in Columbus is that they think not getting caught is the same thing as being innocent,” he says.

Dettelbach proposes a crackdown that would include stiffer penalties for taking bribes and tougher sanctions for conflicts of interest. He adds that he wants to make data collected by the Ohio Ethics Commission easily accessible to the public through a simple web tool.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost is also running for AG. His campaign manager says Dettelbach is lobbing baseless allegations with no proof just to score political points.

