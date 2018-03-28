© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

To Vote in Ohio's May 8 Primary, You Must be Registered by April 9

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 28, 2018 at 10:49 PM EDT
Photo of voting stickers
Karen Kasler
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The registration to vote in Ohio’s primary on May 8 is quickly approaching. 

If you want to vote in May, you need to register by April 9. You can do that by going to your local board of elections or online through the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Voters will decide one statewide issue: Changing the process for drawing lines for Congressional districts. And voters will decide party primaries for candidates for all of the state’s top offices, including governor.

Ohioans who are  17 now but will be 18 by the November election can register now and vote for candidates in the May primary but not for issues. 

Government & PoliticsOhio congressional redistrictingMay 8 primaryvoter registration
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
