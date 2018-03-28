© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio's GOP Joins Dems and Citizens' Groups in Endorsing Congressional Redistricting

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 28, 2018 at 1:49 AM EDT
Ohio's Congressional map based on the 2010 Census
SECRETARY OF STATE
Ohio's current congressional map is regarded as one of the most gerrymandered in the country.

Ohio’s Republican Party voted last night to join its Democratic counterpart in endorsing a major overhaul of how Ohio’s congressional districts are drawn. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the backing for Issue 1 on the May ballot.

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof acknowledged to the state’s GOP central committee that the way Ohio divides its congressional districts has been good to Republicans for decades. That’s because Republicans have controlled the state Legislature when it’s redrawn the map every 10 years. But Obhof cautioned things are bound to change.

“We’re not always going to have the majorities we have now and I think that’s true for the Democrats as well. It’s not just for 2021, it’s also 2031, 2041, making sure we have the right process in place.”

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger also pointed to court challenges pending in other states over their congressional maps. And he predicted a referendum that was heading to the November ballot in Ohio would have been worse for Republicans. The citizens' groups backing that referendum have agreed to put their effort on hold and endorse the May issue.

Early voting begins April 10. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
