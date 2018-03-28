Ohio's GOP Joins Dems and Citizens' Groups in Endorsing Congressional Redistricting

Ohio’s Republican Party voted last night to join its Democratic counterpart in endorsing a major overhaul of how Ohio’s congressional districts are drawn. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the backing for Issue 1 on the May ballot.

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof acknowledged to the state’s GOP central committee that the way Ohio divides its congressional districts has been good to Republicans for decades. That’s because Republicans have controlled the state Legislature when it’s redrawn the map every 10 years. But Obhof cautioned things are bound to change.

“We’re not always going to have the majorities we have now and I think that’s true for the Democrats as well. It’s not just for 2021, it’s also 2031, 2041, making sure we have the right process in place.”

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger also pointed to court challenges pending in other states over their congressional maps. And he predicted a referendum that was heading to the November ballot in Ohio would have been worse for Republicans. The citizens' groups backing that referendum have agreed to put their effort on hold and endorse the May issue.

Early voting begins April 10.