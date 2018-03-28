© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mary Taylor Opposes Medicaid Expansion, but Didn't Always Feel that Way

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 28, 2018 at 10:58 PM EDT
Photo of Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor
GOVERNOR.OHIO.ORG

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor continues to call for a debate with Attorney General Mike DeWine – saying her opponent in the Republican primary for governor has been unclear and even flip-flopped on Medicaid expansion.

However, it appears she also has made a major change on that issue.

In September, Taylor announced that if elected, she’d end Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid expansion, and reiterated her opposition at a Republican candidates’ forum a few weeks later.

“From day one I was very clear with the governor that I did not support Medicaid expansion,” she said.

But in July 2013, when the Kasich administration was trying to get Medicaid expansion passed, she said something different:

“The governor has been very vocal. He’s going to push on and ultimately get this done for Ohioans, working poor in Ohio. And I support the governor,” Taylor said.

In their campaigns for governor, Taylor and DeWine have both said Medicaid expansion is unsustainable, but DeWine hasn’t explicitly said he would end enrollment in Medicaid for some 700,000 Ohioans as Taylor has.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
