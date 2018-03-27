© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

What Will Replace Ohio's Medicaid Expansion if Dewine or Taylor Replace Kasich?

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 27, 2018 at 4:42 PM EDT
photo of Save Medicaid rally
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Thousands have rallied at the Statehouse to battle GOP plans to eliminate the Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid expansion is one of Republican Gov. John Kasich’s signature accomplishments, but it’s likely to be gone if either his lieutenant governor or the attorney general is elected to replace him. And that would create a crisis for some 700,000 Ohioans in Medicaid expansion, most of whom are chronically ill or drug addicted. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler asked both Republicans about their plans.

Mike DeWine and Mary Taylor both say Medicaid expansion is not sustainable. The attorney general says he believes Congress will give states flexibility through block grants and waivers to come up with customized Medicaid programs.

“We will design that program working with the General Assembly to take care of the problems we have, but we’ve got to make some changes.”

The lieutenant governorsays she’d do that too, but she’d also push voters to pass a billion-dollar bond issue with zero interest loans “to incentivize the private sector to build out the continuum of care that’s needed for all of those living in addiction today.”

Though DeWine says he’s being blunt, he’s been criticized for not being more specific about what he would do beyond redesigning Medicaid expansion with changes such as work requirements.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
