Government & Politics

Another Ohio GOP Lawmaker Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 27, 2018 at 5:04 PM EDT
Photo of Perales
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Perales is the fifth GOP lawmaker in Ohio who has come under fire for sexual harassment or inappropriate comments in the last year.

Another state representative is being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Republican Rep. Rick Perales is being accused of an inappropriate relationship with constituent Jocelyn Smith, who says Perales choked and kissed her against her will three years ago. Smith is now running against Perales in the primary.

Brad Miller, a spokesman for House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, says Rosenberger knew there had been some interaction between the two in the past but just learned about the allegation of physical abuse, and that the speaker takes these matters very seriously. But he says things are at an information gathering stage.

Last year, two Republican lawmakers resigned for inappropriate conduct, and two others apologized for remarks made at a party earlier this year.

